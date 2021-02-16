The votes are in on which two candidates fight for State School Superintendent position

(WFRV) – The votes have been counted and the two candidates for the State School Superintendent have been picked.

The winners moving on to the April election are Jill Underly and Deborah Kerr.

JILL UNDERLY –

Dr. Underly knew she wanted to be a teacher back in 1986 and was inspired by the first teacher in space, Christa McAuliffe, before she decided to go into public service “when she grew up.”

Since 1999, Underly says she has worked in all facets of public education, PK – 16:” as a high school and middle school social studies teacher, a University of Wisconsin College of Letters & Science academic advisor, a Title I Consultant and assistant manager at the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, an elementary principal and Director of Instruction, and most recently, a rural school district superintendent.

Underly says one of the topics she is a strong believer in is a healthy start for all kids by offering universal all day/every day 4K and optional 3K programming.

To find out more about Underly click here.

DEBORAH KERR –

With 40 years in education and 21 years as a Superintendent in public rural and suburban districts, Kerr has worked in parochial, charter, private, and public schools.

For the past 13 years, Kerr was the proud Superintendent of Brown Deer Schools, a district with 80% students of color and 50% in poverty. She currently is Co-Chair of the UW-Madison Task Force to Advance Teachers and Leaders in the Pipeline.

Kerr says she wants to create a world-class education system that makes Wisconsin

the highest performing state in the country.

To find out more about Kerr click here.