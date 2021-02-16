The votes are in on who moves forward to fight for the Oshkosh Mayor position

(WFRV) – The votes have been counted for the finalized Oshkosh Mayoral candidates.

The winners going on to the April election are incumbent Lori Palmeri and Kris Larson.

LORI PALMERI –

Council Member Palmeri was elected to the Oshkosh Common Council in April 2016 and she currently serves as Commissioner for the East Central Regional Planning Commission and on the Regional Comprehensive Planning Committee, Chair of the Oshkosh Redevelopment Authority, Parks Advisory Board, City of Oshkosh Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee, and State WAPA Diversity Equity and Inclusion Committee.

Council Member Palmeri has provided planning support for non-profits in northern and southeastern Wisconsin since 2009 and currently works for a medical courier service.

To find out more about Palmeri click here.

KRIS LARSON –

As an Oshkosh native and small business owner, Larson lives and works in Downtown Oshkosh with his wife Sarrah and their 2 dogs Wagner & Bill.

Currently, Larson is the vice-chair of Downtown Oshkosh Business Improvement District, the chair of Oshkosh Convention & Visitors Bureau, treasurer/executive committee of WI Restaurant Association, and is a part of the Oshkosh Celebration of Lights board of directors.

Larson says he is a perpetual advocate for positive change and progress in Oshkosh, and truly believes this is the greatest city in the Universe.

To find out more about Larson click here.