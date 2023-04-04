OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The results are in, and Tom Nelson will serve another term as Outagamie County Executive after defeating Kevin Sturn.

With 100% reported, Nelson garnered 28,813 votes (55.59%) to Sturn’s 23,018 (44.41%).

A Little Chute High School graduate, incumbent Tom Nelson was valedictorian and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota.

Nelson was previously elected to the State Assembly in 2004 and was re-elected twice (2006, 2008). He served as Majority Leader in his third term (2009-11).

In the latter legislative session, he helped adopt a state budget during the Great Recession, ensure schools were properly funded, and keep key infrastructure projects on pace.

He also played an important role in helping Wisconsin secure much-needed Recovery Act funding.