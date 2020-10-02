Top White House official tests positive for coronavirus

Counselor to the President Hope Hicks, left, arrives at the White House in Washington, late Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, after attending rallies in Ohio with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hope Hicks, one of President Donald Trump’s closest aides, has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks, who serves as counselor to the president and traveled with him to a Wednesday rally, tested positive Thursday, according to an administration official, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private health information. She is the closest aide to Trump to test positive so far.

Hicks traveled with the president multiple times this week, including on Marine One, the presidential helicopter, for a Minnesota rally Wednesday, and aboard Air Force One to Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

Hicks previously served as White House communications director and re-joined the administration this year ahead of the election.

There is no word yet on if this will impact Pres. Trump’s visit to Wisconsin. He was original scheduled to visit La Crosse and Green Bay on Saturday, but his campaign altered plans Thursday afternoon.

According to affiliate WDJT, La Crosse Mayor Tim Kabat’s office said Thursday afternoon that they have “received word that Air Force One is not coming to La Crosse on Saturday, so we are assuming the Trump Campaign has changed its plan and is not coming to La Crosse.”

The change of venue is reportedly due to an issue with the “‘lease’ with the first venue, which was the La Crosse Regional Airport.”

Pres. Trump is now scheduled to visit Janesville before traveling to Green Bay to deliver remarks at 6 p.m.

