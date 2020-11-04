Trump, Biden in close race as Wisconsin again in spotlight

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump and Joe Biden were locked in a close race in Wisconsin as counting stretched past midnight.

The Midwestern battleground again played a key role in choosing the nation’s next president.

With nearly all votes counted, Biden had a lead early Wednesday of six-tenths of a percentage point over Trump, a margin narrow enough to allow Trump to request a recount if it stands.

It was Trump’s victory in Wisconsin four years ago that brought him the White House by breaking through the Democrats’ “blue wall,” which also included Michigan and Pennsylvania.

It was also too early to tell whether Democrats would block Republicans’ push for a supermajority in the Wisconsin Legislature. Dozens of races were still in play.

