Trump campaign: ‘We will immediately’ ask for recount in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump’s campaign says they will immediately ask for a recount in Wisconsin.

Bill Stepien, Trump 2020 campaign manager, released a statement Wednesday, saying:

“Despite ridiculous public polling used as a voter suppression tactic, Wisconsin has been a razor thin race as we always knew that it would be. There have been reports of irregularities in several Wisconsin counties which raise serious doubts about the validity of the results. The President is well within the threshold to request a recount and we will immediately do so.”

As of 11:50 a.m. Wednesday, former Vice President Joe Biden leads Pres. Trump in Wisconsin by about 30,000 votes, according to the Associated Press.

Wisconsin is one of seven states that, as of Wednesday morning, are too close to call.

After Wisconsin polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, the state appeared to lean toward Pres. Trump as the smaller, northern counties began reporting results. Overnight, Biden gained a small lead in Wisconsin after results from Milwaukee and Brown counties filtered in.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, a recount request can’t come until results are finalized over the next few weeks. If the difference is between 1$ and .26%, the challenger has to pay for a recount. If the difference is under .26%, the state pays for the recount.

Latest Stories