Trump, Pence expected to visit Wisconsin as virtual DNC begins

(WFRV) – President Donald Trump is expected to make a campaign visit to Wisconsin on Monday as the virtual Democratic National Convention kicks off.

Trump confirmed his plans during a live Facebook event with Wisconsin supports.

A statement from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin said the visit “will be a reminder of [Trump’s] utterly failed presidency at a moment when Democrats are celebrating the opportunity for something better.”

The Democratic National Convention Committee announced a full lineup of speakers for its virtual convention. The list includes former President Barack Obama, former First Lady Michelle Obama, and numerous other local and national politicians.

The New York Times reports that Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to also visit Wisconsin during the week of the DNC – the same day that Biden’s running mate, Kamala Harris, is slated to speak during the virtual DNC.

During his last trip to Wisconsin, Trump visited Fincantieri Marinette Marine. In mid-July, Pence visited Ripon College.

Officials details for both visits have yet to be released.

Latest Stories