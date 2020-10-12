Trump plans visit to Janesville on Saturday

President Trump meets with students, teachers and administrators about how to safely re-open schools during the novel coronavirus pandemic in the East Room at the White House on July 07. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — President Donald Trump plans to travel to Janesville on Saturday, two weeks after he canceled a rally for there and Green Bay following his positive coronavirus test.

Trump’s campaign on Monday announced a fundraiser for Janesville on Saturday, with donations beginning at $1,000.

No other details about public events, either in Janesville or elsewhere in the state, were announced.

Trump was resuming campaign travel on Monday after he was hospitalized and then quarantined at the White House following his positive test.

He was scheduled to hold a rally in Florida on Monday, before coming to battleground Wisconsin over the weekend.

Latest Stories