Turnout hits 34% for Wisconsin Supreme Court race

FILE – This combination of Nov. 19, 2019 file photos shows Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, during a candidate’s forum for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Clerks will begin counting ballots Monday, April 13, 2020, nearly a week after votes were cast in Wisconsin’s contentious Supreme Court race. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s chaotic spring election held during a pandemic last week topped 34% of the voting-age population, the highest for an April vote since 2016.

The 34% turnout is higher than last year, when turnout was 27% in an election where the Supreme Court race was the biggest draw. Of the more than 1.5 million people who voted, about 71% of ballots were cast absentee.

That compares with short of 12% last year who voted absentee.

Liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky defeated incumbent conservative Supreme Court Justice Dane Kelly by nearly 11 points.

Area Election Results

MORE FROM WFRV LOCAL 5