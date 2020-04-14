Turnout hits 34% for Wisconsin Supreme Court race

Election
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This combination of Nov. 19, 2019 file photos shows Dane County Circuit Court Judge Jill Karofsky, left, and Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, during a candidate’s forum for a seat on the state Supreme Court. Clerks will begin counting ballots Monday, April 13, 2020, nearly a week after votes were cast in Wisconsin’s contentious Supreme Court race. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Turnout in Wisconsin’s chaotic spring election held during a pandemic last week topped 34% of the voting-age population, the highest for an April vote since 2016.

All the latest in local politics from Your Local Election Headquarters, WFRV Local 5

The 34% turnout is higher than last year, when turnout was 27% in an election where the Supreme Court race was the biggest draw. Of the more than 1.5 million people who voted, about 71% of ballots were cast absentee.

That compares with short of 12% last year who voted absentee.

Liberal Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky defeated incumbent conservative Supreme Court Justice Dane Kelly by nearly 11 points.

Area Election Results

MORE FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local News| Critic at Large
Digital Exclusives| Positively Wisconsin
Midwest Farm Weekly| Storm Team 5 Forecasts
Download the Free WFRV News, Weather, and Sports Mobile Apps

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Preble baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Preble baseball"

Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oshkosh's Tyrese Haliburton"

Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northeast Wisconsin high schools turn on the lights for athletes"

Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring sports coaches adjusting to new normal during season postponements"

Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold

Thumbnail for the video titled "Olympic trial opportunity for Sevastopol natives put on hold"

West De Pere hires Chris Greisen

Thumbnail for the video titled "West De Pere hires Chris Greisen"