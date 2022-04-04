NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – As the Spring 2022 election looms near, Neenah residents are going to see a blank section under the category of Alderperson District 3. However, two people have appeared as registered write-in candidates to fill the role.

According to a release, no candidates stepped forward after Mayor Dean Kaufert announced they would try to fill the position in February of 2021.

Currently, Lee Hillstrom holds the title but his term expiration date is set for April 2022.

City officials say an alderperson candidate must meet the minimum requirements, including being at least 18-year-old, a resident of the 3rd District, and having the ability to attend weekly evening meetings.

For the Spring election, the City of Neenah’s election web page states that the candidates listed for the write-in are:

Lee Hillstrom

Mellisa Stafford

Since Neenah uses a paper ballot that is read by an Image Cast Evolution (ICE) Voting tabulator, which scans and stores votes, the City Clerk tells Local 5 that, because they are write-in candidates, members will have to hand count votes for that race.

The clerk goes on to explain that the machine will be there to count the other races in Neenah.

For more information on what you should expect for changes in the April 5 election, click here.