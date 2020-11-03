Use these fast food deals and freebies to cope with ‘election stress disorder’

(NEXSTAR) – Feeling increasingly anxious before Election Day? You’re not alone, and several restaurant chains are offering free food or discounts to help ease the stress not only on the big day, but during the rest of the week as well.

An American Psychological Association poll released in October found that 68 percent of adults found the election to be a significant source of stress. In fact, there’s even a term for it – “election stress disorder,” which gained popularity after a couples counselor in Maryland started using it in 2016, according to the New York Times.

So if Tuesday gets too hectic for cooking, or you just need a comforting bite, here are some Election Day freebies and deals:

Hertz

Car rental company Hertz will help voters get to the polls by offering customers a free car on Election Day from participating locations. The deal is only on offer for people who book a vehicle for at least two days, starting on November 2nd or 3rd. Customers need to use the code 210350; see more details here.

Lyft

The ride-share company is offering 50% off rides on Election Day to help get you to the polling station. Use the code 2020VOTE to take advantage of the deal, which applies to ride costs up to $10. The code is also good for bike and scooter rides in select cities.

Uber

Uber is also pledging to help get out the vote and is partnering with Pizza to the Polls to deploy a fleet of over 250 food trucks across 25 cities “to deliver free food and good vibes.” The trucks will be on the road from Vote Early Day on Oct. 24 through Election Day.

Krispy Kreme

Anyone who stops by a U.S. store can get a free glazed donut and an “I Voted” sticker.

Wendy’s

Grab a free Classic Chicken Sandwich with any purchase through Nov. 8.

Grubhub

As part of the online food delivery service’s campaign to “Delivery Your Voice,” come Nov. 3 customers can save time cooking with one of the following offers:

7-Eleven: Free delivery on orders of $15+

BurgerFi: Free delivery on orders of $15+

California Pizza Kitchen: $10 off on orders of $30+

Pret A Manger: $5 off on orders of $15+

Wow Bao: $5 off on orders of $20+

Jersey Mike’s

Place your order through Grubhub and you can score a free turkey sub and free delivery on election Day. Minimum purchase is $10.

Jimmy John’s

Use the promo code SAVEON2 to grab your second sandwich for half off.

Chili’s

Chili’s is offering $5 Presidente Margaritas in-restaurant or to-go through Nov. 3. Orders come with a limited edition “I Voted” sticker.

McDonald’s

McDonalds is offering free apple fritters, blueberry muffins and cinnamon rolls to customers who use the app to make a purchase. Offer is good through Nov. 9.

