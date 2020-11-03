Voters take to the polls across Northeast Wisconsin

(WFRV) – This year’s general election is largely unlike any election many of us have ever seen.

According to the Wisconsin Elections Commission, nearly 2 million absentee ballots have been submitted in this election as of Election Day. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has undoubtedly played a part in the large number of voters casting their votes via absentee ballots.

During the spring election in April, just as the coronavirus pandemic was spreading throughout the state, voters in Wisconsin were inundated with long lines and lawsuits.

On April 7, Wisconsin had just over 2,500 total confirmed cases of COVID-19. On November 3, Wisconsin broke its record for the largest single-day increase in new cases, adding over 5,770 cases to bring the overall state total to 232,296 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

Some voters across Northeast Wisconsin are seeing long lines like they did in spring.

At the Bellevue Community Center, voters have been waiting in line along the building and around the parking lot.

Robert and Susan Hebel, who voted at the Bellevue polling place, tell WFRV Local 5 that they waited for about a half-hour in line. Another voter, Carl Jensen says he waited about 40 minutes.

Earlier in the day, voters experienced a much shorter line in Allouez.

Menasha voters saw similar lines as Allouez. Some of the delay was caused by poll workers cleaning voting booths between each voter.

On Green Bay’s east side in the old Sears building, voter turnout was strong, but the lines weren’t nearly as long.

In Ashwaubenon, voters also encountered limited – and sometimes no – lines.

