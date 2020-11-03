Voting on Election Day? Here’s what you need to know

Voters masked against coronavirus line up at Riverside High School for Wisconsin’s primary election Tuesday April 7, 2020, in Milwaukee. The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

(WFRV) – Election Day is here and WFRV Local 5, Your Local Election Headquarters, has your covered.

Polls in Wisconsin open at 7 a.m. and will close at 8 p.m. To vote, you’ll need an ID. To find out where your polling place is, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.

Voting on Election Day? Here are eight things the Wisconsin Elections Commission wants you to know:
  1. The commission unanimously recommends all voters wear face coverings at polling places, but they are not required. Voters cannot be refused a ballot for not wearing a face covering at the polls on Election Day.
  2. Polling places in Wisconsin are prepared for voting during the pandemic. Things may look a little different, but officials say they are prepared to provide a safe voting environment.
  3. Voters who have not already mailed their absentee ballots back should make arrangements to drop them off by Election Day. Any voter who has not returned their absentee ballot is still eligible to vote in person on election day.
  4. Leave political items at home when you go to vote: Electioneering is any activity which is intended to influence voting at an election, and it’s against the law anywhere people are voting, including within 100 feet of the entrance to a polling place. That means you cannot hand out literature, carry signs or wear clothing with the names or slogans of candidates up for election when you go to vote. These rules also apply to poll workers and poll watchers. Violators cannot be deprived of the right to vote, but penalties may follow. Anyone found guilty of violating the electioneering law may be fined not more than $1,000, or imprisoned not more than six months or both.
  5. You need an acceptable photo ID to vote, but your ID for voting does not need to show your current address or have a star on it; Your acceptable photo ID for voting does not need to show your current address. You likely have a photo ID you need to vote, such as a Wisconsin Driver License or ID. A voter who does not have an acceptable photo ID must be offered a provisional ballot and the opportunity to submit a photo ID within three days after the election.
  6. Voters can find their polling place on the mobile-friendly MyVote Wisconsin website.
  7. Your vote is secure.
  8. Be patient waiting for results on Election Night. Because so many people are voting by absentee ballot this election, it will take poll workers and clerks longer than normal to process all the ballots in some places. Wisconsin does not have a statewide system for reporting unofficial election results – they are posted on the 72 county clerk websites after polls.

