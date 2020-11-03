Voting on Election Day? Here’s what you need to know

GREEN BAY, Wis.(WFRV)- On Monday Green Bay mayor Eric Genrich held a press conference at City Hall about November 3rd election day. "We are ready, and we believe that everything will be peaceful," said Genrich. The city will have 16 polling locations, that will be fully staffed. "In all we have over 600 people working tomorrow," said Genrich.

In-person voters will see security at all polling places, provided by the Green Bay Police Department. " We've been talking with our police chief here in the city of Green Bay, and other members of the command staff. We are satisfied with the security plan that they have in place," said Genrich. Details of the security plan was not released. There will be security at the central count location at the KI Convention Center in Downtown.