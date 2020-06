Vice President Mike Pence speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, April 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Wisconsin next week to kick off a “Faith in America” tour.

VP Pence is scheduled to be at The Ingleside Hotel in Pewaukee at 1 p.m. on Thursday, June 23.

VP Pence has not been to Wisconsin since March.

