VP Pence, Harris to visit Wisconsin on Labor Day

WISCONSIN (WFRV) – Wisconsin will again receive visits from both the Republican and Democrat parties on Labor Day.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit the Dairyland Power Cooperative campus in La Crosse. According to his office, he will “deliver remarks thanking all of the hardworking Americans who make up the greatest labor force in the world.” He is expected to arrive at around 10:45 a.m. and deliver remarks at Dairyland Power Cooperative at around 11:30 a.m. before departing at 2:25 p.m.

Pence departing Joint Base Andrews for La Crosse

VP Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence made a stop in La Crosse in March before traveling to 3M in Minneapolis to discuss supply chain issues the coronavirus pandemic had imposed on the company.

Happy #LaborDay, America! Heading to Wisconsin with @SecGeneScalia to visit the hardworking men and women of @DairylandPower as our Administration continues to stand for the American worker! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/nqfg6bJJ3L — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) September 7, 2020

The Pence visit was announced just as President Donald Trump arrived in Wisconsin last week when he visited Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake and subsequent protests and violence that saw two demonstrators killed.

Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to arrive in Milwaukee in the early afternoon. Senator Harris will tour an International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Training Facility and speak with IBEW members as well as Wisconsin labor leadership about Biden’s “commitment to workers and organized labor.”

After the tour, Senator Harris will attend a “Build Back Better” roundtable with Black Milwaukee business owners.

Senator Harris is scheduled to tour the IBEW Training Facility at around 1:40 p.m. The “Build Back Better” roundtable is slated to begin at 3:50 p.m.

Wisconsin has been visited by both parties a number of times over the last month. Pres. Trump visited Oshkosh on Aug. 17, Pence visited Darien on Aug. 19, Pres. Trump visited Kenosha on Sept. 1, Joe and Jill Biden visited Kenosha on Sept. 3, and Jill Biden is scheduled to virtually visit Green Bay on Sept. 8.

