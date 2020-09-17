VP Pence to make another September visit to Wisconsin next week

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will travel to Eau Claire next week.

VP Pence will visit Midwest Manufacturing in Eau Claire and deliver remarks at a Made In America event.

He will then travel to Minneapolis to participate in a Cops for Trump listening session focusing on the Trump administration’s commitment to law enforcement.

More details about VP Pence’s visit are expected to be released at a later date.

VP Pence visited Janesville on Monday, a week after he made a Labor Day stop in La Crosse.

Before his holiday visit, VP Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

