VP Pence to visit Wisconsin just days before Pres. Trump makes campaign stop

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at a campaign event on the grounds of Kuharchik Construction, Inc., Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Exeter, Pa. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin on Monday as part of a Trump campaign stop.

VP Pence will hold a ‘Make America Great Again! Event’ in Janesville at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 14. On Tuesday, VP Pence will travel to Ohio.

His visit comes days before President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Mosinee, Wis. on Friday, Sept. 18.

VP Pence and Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris both visited Wisconsin on Labor Day. Before his holiday visit, VP Pence was last in Wisconsin on Aug. 19 when he toured Tanckcraft in Darien. That visit corresponded with the Democratic National Convention.

