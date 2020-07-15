VP Pence to visit Wisconsin on July 17

Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas during a Celebrate Freedom Rally in Dallas, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

RIPON, Wis. (WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence will visit Wisconsin, according to President Donald Trump’s campaign.

VP Pence is scheduled to visit Ripon College in Ripon on Friday, July 17, to deliver remarks. He will then travel to La Crosse and tour Morning Star Farm.

In the afternoon, VP Pence will participate in a roundtable discussion on the impacts of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement in Onalaska.

VP Pence was in Wisconsin in late June. He attended a roundtable discussion on school choice in Waukesha with Secretary Betsy DeVos before traveling to Pewaukee to deliver remarks at a Faith in America Event.

Just days after VP Pence was in the state, President Trump visited Green Bay and Marinette. He participated in a Town Hall with Sean Hannity of Fox News after landing in Austin Straubel Airport. Pres. Trump then traveled to Fincantieri Marinette Marine to discuss a $5.5 billion contract from the Department of Defense to build ten new Navy frigates.

Latest Stories