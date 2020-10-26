VP, Second Lady to make Trump campaign stops in Wisconsin

FILE – In this Oct. 10, 2019 file photo, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen arrive prior to a campaign rally speech by appear in Minneapolis. Vice President Pence is bringing President Donald Trump’s law-and-order campaign message to Minneapolis on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, showing support for law enforcement in the city where George Floyd’s death after police tried to arrest him sparked angry and sometimes violent protests that spread around the world. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

(WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will make campaign stops in Wisconsin for President Donald Trump just days before Election Day.

VP Pence will deliver remarks at a ‘Make America Great Again!’ victory rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. before traveling to Flint, Mich. to deliver remarks.

On Thursday, VP Pence will deliver remarks in Des Moines, Iowa, and Reno, Nev.

Second Lady Pence will headline a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Waterloo, Wis. at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.

These stops follow Pres. Trump’s Tuesday visit to West Salem in La Crosse County and his Saturday visit to Waukesha.

Pres. Trump visited Janesville earlier in the month after canceling a rally there and in Green Bay on Oct. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.

