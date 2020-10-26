VP, Second Lady to make Trump campaign stops in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Vice President Mike Pence and Second Lady Karen Pence will make campaign stops in Wisconsin for President Donald Trump just days before Election Day.
VP Pence will deliver remarks at a ‘Make America Great Again!’ victory rally at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at 3 p.m. before traveling to Flint, Mich. to deliver remarks.
On Thursday, VP Pence will deliver remarks in Des Moines, Iowa, and Reno, Nev.
Second Lady Pence will headline a ‘Make America Great Again!’ event in Waterloo, Wis. at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 28.
These stops follow Pres. Trump’s Tuesday visit to West Salem in La Crosse County and his Saturday visit to Waukesha.
Pres. Trump visited Janesville earlier in the month after canceling a rally there and in Green Bay on Oct. 3 after testing positive for COVID-19.
