Wednesday marks deadline to register to vote online, by mail in Wisconsin

(WFRV) – Today is the last day to register to vote early in Wisconsin.
Wednesday, Oct. 14, is the deadline to register to vote either online or by mail.
Friday, Oct. 30, is the last day to register to vote in-person at your local clerk’s office.
Sunday, Nov. 1, is the final day to vote absentee in-person.
For more information on important voting dates in Wisconsin and to see the progress of your absentee ballot, visit MyVote.Wi.gov.
