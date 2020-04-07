‘We’ve never had this chaos:’ Menasha clerk says final election before retirement is a strange one

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Clerks across Wisconsin are encountering an unprecedented Spring Primary. Menasha City Clerk Deborah Galeazzi, who has been in charge of the community’s election process for 22 years, is among those.

Galeazzi is different, though – this is her last election after announcing plans to retire well before the coronavirus pandemic began.

Galeazzi tells WFRV Local 5 that today’s vote is a strange way to end her public career.

“I always say to the poll workers, ‘Each election is different.’ But this one is far, far more different. We’ve never had this chaos if you want to call it that,” Galeazzi tells WFRV Local 5. “All of these added restrictions that we have to follow.

Menasha election officials say they will begin sending the results of today’s vote on Monday, April 13, by 4 p.m.