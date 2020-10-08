WFRV Local 5 to host exclusive, live primetime debate in race for Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District

(WFRV) – WFRV-TV/Local 5 News will host and televise an exclusive live debate between the candidates seeking to represent Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, incumbent Republican, Mike Gallagher, and challenger, Democrat Amanda Stuck, on October 26 at 9 p.m. CT. The candidates will discuss the issues critical to the people who call Northeastern Wisconsin home. In addition to the live broadcast, the debate also will be streamed online.

The one-hour debate will be moderated by Local 5 News anchors Tom Zalaski and Michele McCormack, who anchor WFRV-TV’s 5, 6, and 10 p.m. newscasts. Mr. Zalaski also hosts Local 5’s “Newsmaker Sunday,” where both candidates have appeared previously, and Ms. McCormack hosts specials for WFRV-TV, including most recently “Hispanic Heritage.”

“Presenting a primetime debate will give the voters of Wisconsin’s 8th Congressional district a chance to hear directly from the candidates about the issues most important to them,” said WFRV TV’s Vice-President and General Manager Mike Smith. “This type of programming is critical to our local mission here at WFRV-TV and we are proud our team was able to put together a debate format that was acceptable to the candidates and that both agreed to participate. ”

WFRV-TV News Director M. David Lee III will serve as the debate’s executive producer and says, “In these important times, it’s critical to hear from the two candidates who want to represent our area. This debate will allow the community to hear the priorities of each candidate and learn more about what they would do for the district.”

