(WFRV) – Tony Evers and Tim Michels are only separated by one point in Wisconsin’s Governor race with less than a week until the November 8 election, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday.
This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error.
Below are some of the results of the poll:
- Wisconsin Race for Governor
- Tim Michels 48%
- Tony Evers 47%
- Wisconsin Race for Senate
- Ron Johnson 50%
- Mandela Barnes 46%
- Gender voting splits for Senate
- Men
- Ron Johnson 55%
- Mandela Barnes 41%
- Women
- Ron Johnson 45%
- Mandela Barnes 50%
- Men
Men and women voters break in opposite directions for US Senate: Johnson leads Barnes among male voters 55% to 41% whereas women voters break for Barnes over Johnson 50% to 45%.Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling
51% of voters have a favorable view of Johnson compared to 48% have an unfavorable view of him. 47% view Barnes favorably, while 50% have an unfavorable view of him.
In the race for Governor, Evers and Michels are only separated by one point with less than a week until the November 8 election. Three percent of voters are undecided. Regardless of whom they are voting for, 51% still expect Evers to be re-elected.
48% have a favorable view of Evers compared to 50% who have an unfavorable view of him. When looking at Michels, 49% have a favorable view, while 46% have an unfavorable view.
The poll also provided insight into what issues are important for Wisconsin voters and if Donald Trump’s endorsement plays a role in voting.