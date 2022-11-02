(WFRV) – Tony Evers and Tim Michels are only separated by one point in Wisconsin’s Governor race with less than a week until the November 8 election, according to a new WFRV-TV/Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll released on Wednesday.

This poll was done between October 27 and 29 and has a three percent margin of error.

Below are some of the results of the poll:

Wisconsin Race for Governor Tim Michels 48% Tony Evers 47%

Wisconsin Race for Senate Ron Johnson 50% Mandela Barnes 46%

Gender voting splits for Senate Men Ron Johnson 55% Mandela Barnes 41% Women Ron Johnson 45% Mandela Barnes 50%



Men and women voters break in opposite directions for US Senate: Johnson leads Barnes among male voters 55% to 41% whereas women voters break for Barnes over Johnson 50% to 45%. Spencer Kimball, Executive Director of Emerson College Polling

51% of voters have a favorable view of Johnson compared to 48% have an unfavorable view of him. 47% view Barnes favorably, while 50% have an unfavorable view of him.

In the race for Governor, Evers and Michels are only separated by one point with less than a week until the November 8 election. Three percent of voters are undecided. Regardless of whom they are voting for, 51% still expect Evers to be re-elected.

48% have a favorable view of Evers compared to 50% who have an unfavorable view of him. When looking at Michels, 49% have a favorable view, while 46% have an unfavorable view.

The poll also provided insight into what issues are important for Wisconsin voters and if Donald Trump’s endorsement plays a role in voting.