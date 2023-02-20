NOTE: Not every race will be on the ballot you vote on. Ballots will vary based on region.
(WFRV) – The Spring Primary is here, and you may be wondering exactly what will be on the ballot for those in northeast Wisconsin.
From State Supreme Court Justice to Mayor, here’s a look at the top races in northeast Wisconsin:
State Supreme Court Justice – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Jennifer Dorow
- Daniel Kelly
- Everett Mitchell
- Janet Protasiewicz
Green Bay Mayor – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Paul Boucher
- Eric Genrich
- Jane Juza
- Chad Weininger
Outagamie County Executive – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Justin Krueger
- Tom Nelson
- Kevin Sturn
Calumet Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election
- Linda Baxter
- Ben Burlingham
- Ken Haensgen
- Angie Mattes
- Jason Mueller
Center Town Chairperson – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Rick Vanden Heuvel
- Jerry Lingnofski
- Gary Timm
De Pere School Board – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Jeff Dickert
- Wolf Hindrichs
- Mike LaBouve
- Mark Meneau
- Melissa Niffenegger
Fond du Lac School Board – Top four advance to Spring General Election
- Rick Gedemer
- Daniel Ireland
- Katie Moder
- Joan Pennau
- Andrea Schultz
Freedom Town Supervisor #3 – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Linda Borneman
- Jon Bradle
- Charles Kramer
Gardner Town Supervisor #2 – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Mark Lentz
- Mike Marchant
- Gary Schaeffer
Gibralter Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election
- Thomas Birmingham
- Vinni Chomeau
- Brian Merkel
- John Selenica
- Karl Stubenvoll
Howard Village President – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- J.D. Kopp
- Burt McIntyre
- Michele Swaer
Little Suamico Town Chairperson – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Dale Mohr
- Frank Nowak
- David Pribyl
Little Suamico Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election
- Douglas Allen Sr.
- Tracey Krumrei
- Frank Nowak
- Liz Paape
- David Pribyl
Manitowoc Alderperson District 3 – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Michael Cummings
- Jason Johnston
- Nathan Mahloch
- Angela Myers
Nasewaupee Town Supervisor #1 – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Mark Hilsabeck
- Bill Krueger
- Mike Martell
Nasewaupee Town Supervisor #2 – Top two advance to Spring General Election
- Lance Brolin
- Mark Feuerstein
- George Sincock
- Don Sixel Jr.
Sister Bay Village Trustee – Top six advance to Spring General Election
- Patrice Champeau
- Nick Deviley
- Vivian Nienow
- Lilly Orozco
- Andrew Torcivia
- Alison Werner
- Sarah White
Valders School Board – Top four advance to Spring General Election
- Ashley Henneman
- Michael Lenzner
- Sara Murphy-Johnson
- Kelly Ratsch
- Matthew Strother
For all voting questions, you can visit myvote.wi.gov.
Stick with Local 5 News, as we will bring you the most up-to-date election information throughout the next 48 hours.