NOTE: Not every race will be on the ballot you vote on. Ballots will vary based on region.

(WFRV) – The Spring Primary is here, and you may be wondering exactly what will be on the ballot for those in northeast Wisconsin.

From State Supreme Court Justice to Mayor, here’s a look at the top races in northeast Wisconsin:

State Supreme Court Justice – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Jennifer Dorow
  • Daniel Kelly
  • Everett Mitchell
  • Janet Protasiewicz

Green Bay Mayor – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Paul Boucher
  • Eric Genrich
  • Jane Juza
  • Chad Weininger

Outagamie County Executive – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Justin Krueger
  • Tom Nelson
  • Kevin Sturn

Calumet Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election

  • Linda Baxter
  • Ben Burlingham
  • Ken Haensgen
  • Angie Mattes
  • Jason Mueller

Center Town Chairperson – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Rick Vanden Heuvel
  • Jerry Lingnofski
  • Gary Timm

De Pere School Board – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Jeff Dickert
  • Wolf Hindrichs
  • Mike LaBouve
  • Mark Meneau
  • Melissa Niffenegger

Fond du Lac School Board – Top four advance to Spring General Election

  • Rick Gedemer
  • Daniel Ireland
  • Katie Moder
  • Joan Pennau
  • Andrea Schultz

Freedom Town Supervisor #3 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Linda Borneman
  • Jon Bradle
  • Charles Kramer

Gardner Town Supervisor #2 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Mark Lentz
  • Mike Marchant
  • Gary Schaeffer

Gibralter Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election

  • Thomas Birmingham
  • Vinni Chomeau
  • Brian Merkel
  • John Selenica
  • Karl Stubenvoll

Howard Village President – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • J.D. Kopp
  • Burt McIntyre
  • Michele Swaer

Little Suamico Town Chairperson – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Dale Mohr
  • Frank Nowak
  • David Pribyl

Little Suamico Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election

  • Douglas Allen Sr.
  • Tracey Krumrei
  • Frank Nowak
  • Liz Paape
  • David Pribyl

Manitowoc Alderperson District 3 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Michael Cummings
  • Jason Johnston
  • Nathan Mahloch
  • Angela Myers

Nasewaupee Town Supervisor #1 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Mark Hilsabeck
  • Bill Krueger
  • Mike Martell

Nasewaupee Town Supervisor #2 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

  • Lance Brolin
  • Mark Feuerstein
  • George Sincock
  • Don Sixel Jr.

Sister Bay Village Trustee – Top six advance to Spring General Election

  • Patrice Champeau
  • Nick Deviley
  • Vivian Nienow
  • Lilly Orozco
  • Andrew Torcivia
  • Alison Werner
  • Sarah White

Valders School Board – Top four advance to Spring General Election

  • Ashley Henneman
  • Michael Lenzner
  • Sara Murphy-Johnson
  • Kelly Ratsch
  • Matthew Strother

For all voting questions, you can visit myvote.wi.gov.

Stick with Local 5 News, as we will bring you the most up-to-date election information throughout the next 48 hours.