NOTE: Not every race will be on the ballot you vote on. Ballots will vary based on region.

(WFRV) – The Spring Primary is here, and you may be wondering exactly what will be on the ballot for those in northeast Wisconsin.

From State Supreme Court Justice to Mayor, here’s a look at the top races in northeast Wisconsin:

State Supreme Court Justice – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Jennifer Dorow

Daniel Kelly

Everett Mitchell

Janet Protasiewicz

Green Bay Mayor – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Paul Boucher

Eric Genrich

Jane Juza

Chad Weininger

Outagamie County Executive – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Justin Krueger

Tom Nelson

Kevin Sturn

Calumet Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election

Linda Baxter

Ben Burlingham

Ken Haensgen

Angie Mattes

Jason Mueller

Center Town Chairperson – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Rick Vanden Heuvel

Jerry Lingnofski

Gary Timm

De Pere School Board – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Jeff Dickert

Wolf Hindrichs

Mike LaBouve

Mark Meneau

Melissa Niffenegger

Fond du Lac School Board – Top four advance to Spring General Election

Rick Gedemer

Daniel Ireland

Katie Moder

Joan Pennau

Andrea Schultz

Freedom Town Supervisor #3 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Linda Borneman

Jon Bradle

Charles Kramer

Gardner Town Supervisor #2 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Mark Lentz

Mike Marchant

Gary Schaeffer

Gibralter Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election

Thomas Birmingham

Vinni Chomeau

Brian Merkel

John Selenica

Karl Stubenvoll

Howard Village President – Top two advance to Spring General Election

J.D. Kopp

Burt McIntyre

Michele Swaer

Little Suamico Town Chairperson – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Dale Mohr

Frank Nowak

David Pribyl

Little Suamico Town Supervisor – Top four advance to Spring General Election

Douglas Allen Sr.

Tracey Krumrei

Frank Nowak

Liz Paape

David Pribyl

Manitowoc Alderperson District 3 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Michael Cummings

Jason Johnston

Nathan Mahloch

Angela Myers

Nasewaupee Town Supervisor #1 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Mark Hilsabeck

Bill Krueger

Mike Martell

Nasewaupee Town Supervisor #2 – Top two advance to Spring General Election

Lance Brolin

Mark Feuerstein

George Sincock

Don Sixel Jr.

Sister Bay Village Trustee – Top six advance to Spring General Election

Patrice Champeau

Nick Deviley

Vivian Nienow

Lilly Orozco

Andrew Torcivia

Alison Werner

Sarah White

Valders School Board – Top four advance to Spring General Election

Ashley Henneman

Michael Lenzner

Sara Murphy-Johnson

Kelly Ratsch

Matthew Strother

For all voting questions, you can visit myvote.wi.gov.

we will bring you the most up-to-date election information throughout the next 48 hours.