(AP) – Voters in Wisconsin will pick a Supreme Court justice on Tuesday, choosing between Democratic-backed Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Janet Protasiewicz and Republican-backed former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly in a race that will determine control of the court in a key political battleground.

Though the race is officially nonpartisan, the court currently has a 4-3 conservative majority. With a conservative justice retiring, the outcome of the election will decide control of the court, with wide-ranging implications for issues including abortion, election rules, and the drawing of districts for elected office in the state. The court came within one vote of overturning President Joe Biden’s win in the state in 2020.

Protasiewicz and Kelly were the top two candidates in the February primary, receiving 46% and 24% of the vote, respectively. Another conservative candidate, Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow, came in third at 22%, while another liberal, Dane County Circuit Judge Everett Mitchell, came in fourth at 7%.

Protasiewicz outraised Kelly in the final campaign finance reporting period, $12.4 million to $2.2 million. Both candidates have also received significant support from outside groups.

Another prominent race is for Green Bay Mayor, where incumbent Eric Genrich, a former Democratic state lawmaker, will face Chad Weininger, a former Republican state lawmaker.

Voters in Outagamie County will vote for a County Executive where incumbent Tom Nelson, a former Democratic state lawmaker, faces Kevin Sturn, a former member of the county board.

Voters can see exactly what’s on their ballot by visiting the MyVote Wisconsin website. The website has information on where to vote and how to register to vote. Wisconsin does allow same-day registration at the polls.

Polls officially open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Those in line before 8:00 p.m. will have the opportunity to vote.