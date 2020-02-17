What you need to know before you hit the polls on Tuesday

(WFRV) – Elections are here and we’ve got all you need to know before you head out to the polls.

Here’s what you’ll see during the 2020 Spring Primary:

Statewide: State Supreme Court

Daniel Kelly | Jill Karofsky | Ed Fallone

Appleton: Appleton Mayor

Brown County: County Supervisor for District 6

Buchanan: Town Supervisor 4

De Pere: Alderperson in Districts 1 and 2

Door County: County Supervisor for District 3

Green Bay: Alderperson in Districts 6 and 9; School Board

Kimberly: School Board

Little Chute: School Board

Mishicot: School Board

Manitowoc County: Supervisor for District 9

Marinette County: Supervisor for District 21

New Holstein: Mayor

New London: Mayor

Omro: Mayor

Peshtigo: Town Supervisor 3 and 4

