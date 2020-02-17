What you need to know before you hit the polls on Tuesday

(WFRV) – Elections are here and we’ve got all you need to know before you head out to the polls.
Here’s what you’ll see during the 2020 Spring Primary:
Statewide: State Supreme Court
Daniel Kelly | Jill Karofsky | Ed Fallone
Appleton: Appleton Mayor
Brown County: County Supervisor for District 6
Buchanan: Town Supervisor 4
De Pere: Alderperson in Districts 1 and 2
Door County: County Supervisor for District 3
Green Bay: Alderperson in Districts 6 and 9; School Board
Kimberly: School Board
Little Chute: School Board
Mishicot: School Board
Manitowoc County: Supervisor for District 9
Marinette County: Supervisor for District 21
New Holstein: Mayor
New London: Mayor
Omro: Mayor
Peshtigo: Town Supervisor 3 and 4
For election results during election night, click below:
GET TO KNOW: Appleton mayoral candidates
There are eight candidates running for Appleton Mayor – find out more about them here.
Wisconsin officials reminding voters of steps to obtain ID to vote
Click here for more information on the identification needed to vote.
For more from Your Local Election Headquarters, click here.
For sample ballots, registering to vote, and to find your polling location, visit MyVote Wisconsin by clicking here.