Who’s running for Neenah Mayor? Three people announce candidacy, gearing up for February primary

Election

NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Neenah is gearing up for a mayoral race after current Mayor Dean Kaufert announced in November he would not be seeking a third term.

At this time there are three people running for Mayor, which means there will be a primary election on February 15 and the top two candidates will move on to the general election on April 5.

Brian Borchardt

Brian Borchardt

Brian Borchardt announced his candidacy on December 2. Borchardt has been a Neenah resident for 25 years and taught at the Neenah Joint School District for the past 15 years while serving as Alderman. During his announcement, he said his top priorities would be to continue to be a good steward of tax dollars while working with the police and fire departments to make sure Neenah is a safe place to work and live.

You can find more information on Borchardt on his Facebook page – Borchardt for Mayor.

Kelly Behrmann

Kelly Behrmann

Kelly Behrmann announced her run for Neenah Mayor in December. According to her website, she and her family moved to Neenah over 20 years ago for its beauty and education system. She says she supports all business, coming together as a community, supporting law enforcement, being fiscally responsible, and keeping Neenah safe and beautiful.

You can find more information about Behrmann on her Facebook page – Kelly for Neenah.

Jane Lang

Jane Lang

Jane Lang announced her run for Neenah Mayor in December. Lang is a lifelong resident of Neenah and has served several roles in the city, like the executive director of the Neenah Historical Society and on Neenah City Council. In her announcement, she said her family’s long tradition of servant leadership in the community is important to her and it would be an honor to continue serving.

You can find more about Lang on her Facebook page – Jane Lang for Mayor

Residents of Neenah will cast their vote on February 15 and the top two candidates will move onto the general election on April 5.

