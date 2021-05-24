WI Elections Commission to discuss reported suspected 2020 & 2021 voter fraud

In this Sept. 8, 2020 photo, voting booths are kept socially distant at the Chesterfield, N.H. polling site. A majority of President Donald Trump’s supporters plan to cast their ballot on Election Day, while about half of Joe Biden’s backers plan to vote by mail. That’s according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research that finds 54% of voters say they will vote before polls open on Nov. 3. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC) will discuss four reports involving suspected voter fraud and election integrity in the 2020 and 2021 elections.

The reports involving suspected fraud and integrity will be discussed when the WEC meets on June 2.

According to officials, the WEC makes an annual ‘Report of Suspected Election Fraud, Irregularities or Violations.’ This year’s report has information about 41 referrals made by local election officials to county district attorneys in 2020 and 2021 for suspected cases from 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Thirteen of the 41 referrals are specifically about the November 2020 election. The referrals include suspected cases of the following:

Felon voting

Voting twice in the same election

Voting after an incompetency adjudication

“Election officials and law enforcement across Wisconsin work together proactively to prevent, identify and prosecute suspected cases of voter fraud,” says Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Investigations and audits are ongoing so the number of referrals will continue to change over time. The WEC reportedly works closely with the Wisconsin Department of Corrections to make sure people who are not eligible to vote because they are currently serving a felony sentence.

There are ten cases of suspected felon voting from the Spring 2020 elections that already have been referred to district attorneys for investigation.

In 2019, the WEC made 43 criminal referrals to district attorneys based on the Electronic Registration Information Center (ERIC) cross-state data, which represented .0002% of the 2,688,473 ballots cast in the November 2018 General Election in Wisconsin.

All of the WEC’s reports can be found online.