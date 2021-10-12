Wisconsin AG Kaul calls for election probe to end

FILE- In this Nov. 3, 2020, file photo people line up to vote outside the Greenfield Community Center on Election Day in Greenfield, Wis. The Wisconsin Supreme Court sided with Democrats on Friday, April 9, 2020, and ruled that the state elections commission should not remove from the rolls voters flagged as possibly having moved, something conservatives have wanted done for nearly two years. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Democratic attorney general who represents the state elections commission is calling for a Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election to be shut down.

Attorney General Josh Kaul said Monday that the investigation is a partisan political effort that lacks credibility, wastes taxpayer money and is not serious. His comments came after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation “a $700,000 boondoggle.” Gableman’s effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she’s been kept in the dark and that the probe isn’t broad enough.