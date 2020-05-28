Wisconsin agrees to broad mailing of absentee applications

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission has agreed to mail out 2.7 million absentee ballot applications, just a week after the commission split along partisan lines.

There’s still a hangup, though. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports that the plan agreed upon Wednesday could still face obstacles if the evenly divided commission can’t agree on the wording of a mailing that goes with the ballots.

Handling of absentee ballot applications has become a hotly partisan issue, with President Donald Trump warning that widespread use could lead to election fraud.

Democrats say it’s a safe way to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

Democrats are worried that President Donald Trump’s escalating rhetoric against mail voting is designed to take advantage of this delay in the instance of a close race or even his defeat.

Delays caused by an increase in voting by mail may contribute to public doubts about the results.

The public may not know the winner of the presidential race on election day because of a massive shift to voting by mail during the coronavirus pandemic. That’s because mail ballots take longer to count due to security procedures and laws in some states that limit when they can be processed.

