Wisconsin college won’t host VP Pence during commencement due to ‘escalating events in Kenosha’

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin college has announced it will no longer host Vice President Mike Pence during commencement following the events in Kenosha.

According to a release from Wisconsin Lutheran College, located in Milwaukee, the “Board of Regents and the College’s Administration have jointly decided to present a different speaker” instead of VP Pence.

Rev. Mark Jeske of St. Marcus Lutheran Church has agreed to serve as the commencement speaker.

It was announced last week that VP Pence would deliver remarks during commencement.

VP Pence was last in Wisconsin on August 19. He visited Darien to discuss jobs as part of a President Donald Trump campaign visit.

Kenosha has seen protests, some violent, since the shooting of Jacob Blake by a Kenosha Police officer. The Green Bay Packers postponed practice on Thursday, following the Milwaukee Bucks and Milwaukee Brewers, who both boycotted their Wednesday games.