Wisconsin county spent nearly $730K on presidential recount

FILE – Election workers, right, verify ballots as recount observers, left, watch during a Milwaukee hand recount of presidential votes at the Wisconsin Center, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, in Milwaukee. Wisconsin finished a partial recount of its presidential results on Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 confirming Democrat Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in the key battleground state. Trump vowed to challenge the outcome in court. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — One of two Wisconsin counties that conducted recounts of their presidential votes spent nearly $730,000 on the effort.

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell released final figures Tuesday that show the recount there cost $729,733, with nearly a third of that going to pay tabulators.

The county, which includes the state capital, Madison, estimated it would cost $740,800.

President Donald Trump‘s campaign paid $3 million in advance for recounts in Dane and Milwaukee counties, which are Wisconsin’s most Democratic-leaning counties.

The recounts resulted in Democrat Joe Biden slightly widening his lead.

The counties are supposed to be reimbursed for their costs from Trump’s payment, but the Legislature’s Republican-controlled finance committee has refused to release any money.