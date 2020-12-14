Wisconsin court says voters decide if they are confined

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Supreme Court has ruled it is up to each individual voter to determine for themselves whether they are “indefinitely confined” and therefore able to request and submit an absentee ballot without showing photo identification.

The Monday ruling came in a case filed earlier this year by the Wisconsin Republican Party against the Dane County clerk.

The court in March ordered the clerk to stop telling voters that because of the pandemic and a statewide stay-at-home order, anyone could request an absentee ballot as indefinitely confined and therefore not have to present a photo ID.