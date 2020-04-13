Wisconsin Dem’s send letter to elections commission urging ballots with postmark issues to be counted

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Democratic Party of Wisconsin has sent a letter to the Wisconsin Elections Commission urging ballots with postmark issues to be counted.

According to party officials, the letter comes after “widespread reports of absentee ballots being returned to election officials by the USPS with either no postmarks, illegible postmarks, or postmarks without dates.” The letter includes “suggested guidance on how to best count such ballots.”

“This guidance is in accord with WEC staff’s guidance and the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision last week in Republican National Committee v. Democratic National Committee which, in creating a brand-new postmark requirement, emphasized the importance of counting ballots that were voted on or before election day.”

The Democratic Party is asking clerks to count ballots that arrived on April 8 without a postmark, assume ballots received on April 9 to have been mailed on time unless proven otherwise, and count ballots received on April 10 or later if there’s reason to believe they were mailed on time.

On Wednesday, less than 24 hours after polls closed, Wisconsin’s top elections official Meagan Wolfe said that the elections commission was working with the U.S. Postal Service to locate absentee ballots that never made it to voters in time for Tuesday’s deadline, including three bins in the Oshkosh and Appleton area.

After a federal ruling, the release of Wisconsin’s election results was withheld until Monday, April 13. For full results, click here.

