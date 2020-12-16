Wisconsin Election Commission aims to answer common election questions

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 6, 2018 file photo, people vote at Jamestown Town Hall in Kieler, Wis. Conservatives are asking a judge to find the Wisconsin Elections Commission in contempt for not immediately purging more than 200,000 voters from the rolls. A judge last month ordered the purge of voters who may have moved and didn’t respond within 30 days to notification sent by the elections commission in October 2019. (Nicki Kohl/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With voters still having questions regarding the election, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) has stepped in to answer some of those questions.

The WEC has created a new question-and-answer section on their website with hopes of dispelling misinformation regarding the election.

“We understand that some voters still have questions about how the election was conducted and how the winners were determined. It’s our job to answer those questions with facts and to explain what procedures Wisconsin’s election officials use to follow state election laws,” says Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the WEC and Wisconsin’s chief election official.

The website goes in-depth to answer a plethora of questions ranging from ‘Did 200,000 people vote without a photo ID? to ‘Did Dominion voting equipment flip votes from Trump to Biden?’

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Kimberly, Neenah boys pick up big FVA wins, De Pere girls outlast Pulaski

High School Sport Xtra: Local 5 Top 5, Team of the Week

High School Sports Xtra: Rich Palzewic interview

High School Hoops 12/11

Notre Dame girls cruise past West De Pere, Little Chute boys edge Denmark

Brewers to keep Timber Rattlers as an affiliate