Wisconsin Election Commission aims to answer common election questions

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – With voters still having questions regarding the election, the Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) has stepped in to answer some of those questions.
The WEC has created a new question-and-answer section on their website with hopes of dispelling misinformation regarding the election.
“We understand that some voters still have questions about how the election was conducted and how the winners were determined. It’s our job to answer those questions with facts and to explain what procedures Wisconsin’s election officials use to follow state election laws,” says Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the WEC and Wisconsin’s chief election official.
The website goes in-depth to answer a plethora of questions ranging from ‘Did 200,000 people vote without a photo ID? to ‘Did Dominion voting equipment flip votes from Trump to Biden?’
