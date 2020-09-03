Wisconsin election officials files to move Kanye West lawsuit to federal court

FILE – This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an “Elector Oath” backing West’s candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)

(WFRV) – State election officials are asking for Kanye West’s legal battle to get on Wisconsin’s presidential ballot this year be moved to federal court.

In late August, West filed a lawsuit in Brown County Circuit Court demanding election officials place him on the ballot in November.

The Wisconsin Elections Commission decided in August that West missed the deadline for filing his nomination signatures by anywhere from a few seconds to a few minutes on Aug. 4.

Earlier in the month, WEC staff determined Tuesday that West and running mate Michelle Tidball missed a 5 p.m. deadline on Aug. 5, the last day for independent presidential candidates to submit the required 2,000 signatures of Wisconsin voters to get on the ballot.

West also missed the deadline in his home state of Wyoming.

According to court filings, WEC filed a motion to have the case moved to federal court and argued that it is the proper venue for the case. West’s attorney argued the federal court does not have jurisdiction in the legal battle.

There is no word yet on when the case will be back in court.

The Associated Press reports there are lawsuits in Arizona and Virginia to keep West off the ballot. West has sued in Ohio and West Virginia to remain on the ballot. Minnesota, Iowa and Tennessee already determined West can stay on their ballot.