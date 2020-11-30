Wisconsin Elections Commission to approve canvassing results

FILE – In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, workers count Milwaukee County ballots on Election Day at Central Count in Milwaukee. President Donald Trump’s campaign has paid $3 million for a recount of two heavily Democratic Wisconsin counties, saying Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, that they were the site of the “worst irregularities” although no evidence of wrongdoing has been presented and state elections officials have said there was none. (AP Photo/Morry Gash File)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Elections Commission chairwoman Ann Jacobs will approve the canvassing of the state’s election results Monday afternoon.

WEC received the certified results of the recount in both Dane and Milwaukee counties over the weekend.

Jacobs will conduct the state canvass and determination of the recount as required by state statute. The determination of the results must be completed no later than Dec. 1.

Wis. Stat. §9.01(6), which pertains specifically to recounts, further states: “Within 5 business days after completion of the recount determination by the board of canvassers in all counties concerned, or within 5 business days after completion of the recount determination by the commission chairperson or the chairperson’s designee whenever a determination is made by the chairperson or designee, any candidate, or any elector when for a referendum, aggrieved by the recount may appeal to circuit court.”

Correction:



This is not a meeting of the Elections Commission today, it's just the board chairwoman Ann Jacobs approving the canvassing of the results — Scott Bauer (@sbauerAP) November 30, 2020

According to the Associated Press, President-elect Joe Biden gained 87 votes in the partial recount, adding to his win by more than 20,000 votes.

On Tuesday, Jacobs will complete the state canvass, including signing the canvass statements and issuing the certificates of election for the other offices.