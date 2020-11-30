Wisconsin Elections Commission to approve canvassing results

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Wisconsin Elections Commission chairwoman Ann Jacobs will approve the canvassing of the state’s election results Monday afternoon.
WEC received the certified results of the recount in both Dane and Milwaukee counties over the weekend.
Jacobs will conduct the state canvass and determination of the recount as required by state statute. The determination of the results must be completed no later than Dec. 1.
Wis. Stat. §9.01(6), which pertains specifically to recounts, further states: “Within 5 business days after completion of the recount determination by the board of canvassers in all counties concerned, or within 5 business days after completion of the recount determination by the commission chairperson or the chairperson’s designee whenever a determination is made by the chairperson or designee, any candidate, or any elector when for a referendum, aggrieved by the recount may appeal to circuit court.”
According to the Associated Press, President-elect Joe Biden gained 87 votes in the partial recount, adding to his win by more than 20,000 votes.
On Tuesday, Jacobs will complete the state canvass, including signing the canvass statements and issuing the certificates of election for the other offices.