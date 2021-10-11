Wisconsin GOP election leader criticizes 2020 investigation

FILE- In this Sept. 17, 2015 file photo, then Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael J. Gableman speaks during a court hearing at the Grant County Courthouse in Lancaster, Wis. The Republican-hired attorney leading the investigation into how the 2020 presidential election was run in Wisconsin is accusing Democratic Gov. Tony Evers of having “an incomplete and misguided view” of the probe. The comments former Justice Gableman made in a video posted online Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, came less than two weeks after Evers called the taxpayer-funded investigation a “$700,000 boondoggle.” (Jessica Reilly/Telegraph Herald via AP, File)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The GOP-ordered investigation into Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election is running into opposition from the Republican leader of the Assembly election committee, who says she’s been kept out of the loop and doesn’t agree with moves being made by the leader of the probe.

The latest twist comes after Michael Gableman, the retired Wisconsin Supreme Court justice leading the investigation, issued a video taking aim at Gov. Tony Evers.

The Democratic Evers called the taxpayer-funded Gableman investigation “a $700,000 boondoggle.” Gableman’s effort was criticized Monday by Republican Rep. Janel Brandtjen, who says she’s been kept in the dark and that the probe isn’t broad enough.