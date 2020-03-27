Wisconsin governor asks Legislature to take action, send absentee ballots to all registered voters for April 7 election

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has announced he is calling on the Wisconsin Legislature to send an absentee ballot to every registered voter ahead of the April 7 election.
In a Friday tweet, Gov. Evers says “My focus has been and will continue to be ensuring everyone has the opportunity to cast their ballot in the upcoming election.”
He goes on to say that “everyone should be able to participate in our democracy, period.”
Gov. Evers adds that the Legislature should “come together to take bipartisan action to ensure that every registered voter receives an absentee ballot to vote in the upcoming election to allow ballots to be postmarked the day of the election, and to extend the time period to give our clerks extra time to count the influx of ballots.”
He closed out his tweet by saying:
“We need to be doing everything we can to ensure that folks have that opportunity while still staying safer at home, so I am hopeful that the Legislature will act swiftly to send absentee ballots to every single registered voter living in Wisconsin.
Gov. Evers is scheduled to participate in a media briefing with Wisconsin health officials Friday at 1:30 p.m. Watch it live here.
