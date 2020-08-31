Wisconsin governor asks Pres. Trump to ‘reconsider’ Kenosha visit

(WFRV) – Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers has asked President Donald Trump to “reconsider” his upcoming visit to Kenosha.
According to affiliate WDJT, Gov. Evers sent a letter to Pres. Trump, saying in part:
“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state. I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”
Pres. Trump is scheduled to visit Kenosha on Tuesday. White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters aboard Air Force One on Saturday that Trump will be meeting with law enforcement officers and “surveying” some of the damage from recent protests that turned destructive.
An attorney for Jacob Blake’s family told “Face the Nation” on Sunday that the family had not been contacted about meeting Pres. Trump, according to CBS News.
Latest Stories
- Bill would make violent protesters ineligible for federal unemployment aid
- Paws Parade of Hope benefits cancer patients
- Pet Saver: Malachi
- Menasha man arrested after hit and run involving another man, service dog
- Wisconsin reports lowest one-day increase in new COVID-19 cases since June