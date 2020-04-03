Wisconsin governor calls for special session for legislature to discuss election changes

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #73 calling on the Legislature to meet during a Special Session on Saturday to take up changes to Tuesday’s election.

According to a Friday release, Gov. Evers says he is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send ballots to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.

“Your efforts to maintain social distancing, the sacrifices you have made when it has come to your jobs, your schooling, and your day-to-day activities are what we need to flatten the curve to protect the people of our state. It’s also what we need to do to support our healthcare workers who are making heroic efforts to test, treat, and prevent this virus. At the same time, we also have to be patient with ourselves and each other because we’re all doing this for the very first time,” Gov. Evers said in a video to Wisconsinites.

Gov. Evers had previously proposed legislation that had provisions aimed at making voting for the upcoming election easier.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Judge William Conley declined to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary as the coronavirus spreads, but ordered that people be given an extra six days beyond Tuesday’s election for absentee voting. On Friday, Judge Conley ordered Wisconsin officials to withhold reporting any results from Tuesday’s election until extended absentee balloting is complete on April 13.

Gov. Evers is expected to discuss the status of coronavirus in Wisconsin Friday at 1:30. Watch the full briefing here.