Wisconsin governor calls for special session for legislature to discuss election changes

1  of  67
Closings
Alleluia Lutheran Church-Greenleaf Amazing Grace Lutheran Church-GB Appleton Public Library Ascend Service Inc.-Manitowoc Bethany Lutheran Church- Manitowoc Bethel Lutheran Church-Green Valley Bridge of Green Bay Brown County Historical Society Brown County Library-Ashwaubenon Brown County Library-Bookmobile Brown County Library-Central Branch Brown County Library-Denmark Brown County Library-East Brown County Library-Kress Brown County Library-Pulaski Brown County Library-Southwest Brown County Library-Weyers-Hilliard Brown County Library-Wrightstown Christ the King Lutheran Church-Sherwood Christ The King Lutheran-Combined Locks Community Congregational Church-Kewaunee De Pere Christian Outreach-Thrift Store Divine Savior Lutheran Church-Fond du la Electronic Filing Center-Menasha Emmaus Lutheran Church-Poy Sippi First Congregational UCC - Appleton First United Methodist - Appleton Fox Valley Technical College Grace Lutheran Church - Oconto Falls Grace Lutheran Church-Winchester Green Bay Public and Private Schools Immanuel Lutheran Zittau Fremont KauKauna Public Library Loaves & Fishes of the Fox Valley Manitowoc Public Library Marinette Co. Elderly Services Marinette Merryman Head Start National Railroad Museum Neenah Public Library New Hope Center - Chilton New View Industries-Gillett NPM Credit Union Oneida Head Start (All Locations) Oral Health Partnership Peace Evangelical and Reformed Church-Potter Resurrection Lutheran-GB St. Bartholomew Lutheran-Brillion St. James Lutheran Church-Marinette St. James Lutheran Church-Shawano St. John Lutheran Church-Peshtigo St. John United Church of Christ-New Holstein St. John-St. James Lutheran - Reedsville St. Luke Lutheran Church-ELCA Sheboygan Falls St. Martin Lutheran Chuch-Chilton St. Peter Lutheran Church- Freedom Teamsters Local 662 - Green Bay The Trout Museum of Art Thompson Center on Lourdes Trinity Lutheran Church-Marinette Trinity Lutheran Church-Neenah Trinity Lutheran Church-New London Unison Credit Union - All Location UW Oshkosh Village of Bellevue Waushara County Zion Lutheran Church-Wayside Zion United Methodist Church-Forest Junction

Wisconsin governor calls for special session for legislature to discuss election changes

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Person-voting-jpg_20160118134936-159532

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has signed Executive Order #73 calling on the Legislature to meet during a Special Session on Saturday to take up changes to Tuesday’s election.

According to a Friday release, Gov. Evers says he is urging the Legislature to take up legislation allowing an all-mail election, to send ballots to every registered voter who has not already requested one by May 19, and to extend the time for those ballots to be received to May 26.

“Your efforts to maintain social distancing, the sacrifices you have made when it has come to your jobs, your schooling, and your day-to-day activities are what we need to flatten the curve to protect the people of our state. It’s also what we need to do to support our healthcare workers who are making heroic efforts to test, treat, and prevent this virus. At the same time, we also have to be patient with ourselves and each other because we’re all doing this for the very first time,” Gov. Evers said in a video to Wisconsinites.

Gov. Evers had previously proposed legislation that had provisions aimed at making voting for the upcoming election easier.

On Thursday, a U.S. District Judge William Conley declined to postpone Wisconsin’s presidential primary as the coronavirus spreads, but ordered that people be given an extra six days beyond Tuesday’s election for absentee voting. On Friday, Judge Conley ordered Wisconsin officials to withhold reporting any results from Tuesday’s election until extended absentee balloting is complete on April 13.

Gov. Evers is expected to discuss the status of coronavirus in Wisconsin Friday at 1:30. Watch the full briefing here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Catching up with the Gamblers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with the Gamblers"

Catching up with Oren Burks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Oren Burks"

Catching up with Allen Lazard

Thumbnail for the video titled "Catching up with Allen Lazard"

Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: assessing the offseason"

Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: analyzing Kirksey and Wagner"

Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner

Thumbnail for the video titled "Green Bay Nation: Rick Wagner"