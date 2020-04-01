Wisconsin governor deploys National Guard to help at polls

A car passes a polling precinct during the Democratic Presidential primary voting Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s governor is deploying the National Guard to help staff polling sites for the state’s presidential primary.

Election clerks say poll workers are quitting in droves in fear of contracting the coronavirus during Tuesday’s election. More than 100 municipalities have reported they lack enough people to staff even one polling site.

Gov. Tony Evers told a federal judge in a filing Wednesday that he’ll use Wisconsin Army National Guard members as poll workers. But Evers says even that likely won’t fill all staffing needs.

The election also features a state Supreme Court race and hundreds of local races.