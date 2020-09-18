Wisconsin governor requests, receives resignation from Dept. of Workforce Development secretary

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – Governor Tony Evers has asked for and received resignation from Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman as many across Wisconsin continue to wait for unemployment assistance.

According to a Friday release, Department of Corrections Deputy Secretary Amy Pechacek will lead the transition until the new secretary is appointed.

“People across our state are struggling to make ends meet, and it is unacceptable that Wisconsinites continue to wait for the support they need during these challenging times,” says Gov. Evers. “It is clear that our unemployment system has faced historic levels of claims these past few months, hindered in part by antiquated technology we inherited, and processes designed by Republicans to make it harder for folks to get these benefits.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March, more than 130 DWD employees have been reassigned to the Unemployment Insurance Division. More than 1,500 individuals are now working on unemployment insurance cases, a 250% increase from the 600 individuals previously doing the work.

“We have continued to add additional state resources to support the DWD, but it is clear that we must have change if we are going to address these problems to get folks their benefits faster. I am confident Deputy Secretary Pechacek has the leadership and skillsets we need to begin to identify solutions to these issues and to get to work making sure folks across our state can get the resources they need. I appreciate Secretary Frostman’s service to our state and wish him well in his future endeavors,” says Gov. Evers.

Latest Stories