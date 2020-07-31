Wisconsin official outlines absentee ballot system upgrades

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin election officials and the U.S. Postal Service are working on streamlining absentee ballot delivery after a crush of complaints from voters who never received their ballots in this past spring’s election.

Wisconsin Elections Commission staff said in a report to commissioners ahead of a Thursday evening meeting that they’ve added so-called intelligent bar codes to ballot envelopes that can be scanned at postal centers, verifying the ballots were mailed.

The report also said that staff have upgraded the state’s election database to record online applications, saving clerks from having to enter requests manually.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Seymour's Jon Murphy retires after 33 seasons

Fond du Lac blanks Booyah, 9-0

FVA to have conference only slate for fall sports

Midwest Conference and NACC postpone sports until 2021

WIAC cancels fall sports championships due to pandemic

Preble grad Wagner making up for lost time with Booyah