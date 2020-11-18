Wisconsin receives recount petition, clock to complete starts Thursday

Claire Woodall-Vogg, executive director of the Milwaukee election commission, collects the count from absentee ballots from a voting machine on November 04, 2020 in Milwaukee. Wisconsin requires election officials to wait to begin counting absentee ballots until after polls open on election day. The Milwaukee count was finished about 3AM. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission says an order to recount ballots in Milwaukee and Dane counties will be ordered on Thursday.

President Donald Trump’s campaign wire transferred the WEC $3 million and provided a partial recount petition on Wednesday after all of Wisconsin’s 72 counties completed canvassing.

Just Milwaukee and Dane counties – both largely Democratic – are included in the recount.

Democrat Joe Biden received 577,455 votes in these two counties compared with 213,157 for Trump. Biden won statewide by 20,608 votes, based on canvassed results submitted by the counties.

Attorney James Troupis presenting the recount petition to Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official

“The request is for all of Milwaukee and Dane Counties. No other counties or jurisdictions were requested,” says Meagan Wolfe, Wisconsin’s chief election official. “It was filed in-person in our office today at 10:58 a.m. and appears, upon facial review, to meet all of the requirements in pairing with the payment that was received late yesterday.”

She continues, saying, “ We understand the eyes of the world will be on these Wisconsin counties over the next few weeks. We remain committed to providing information about the process and assisting our county clerks by providing facts on the mechanics of a recount and status updates.”

According to WEC, the timeline for the recount entails:

Wednesday, November 18, 6:00 p.m. – The Wisconsin Elections Commission holds a special meeting to discuss details of the partial recount for president and to review supplements to the Recount Manual in light of public health guidance.

Thursday, November 19, 2020 – The Commission Chair issues the Recount Order. This starts the 13-day recount clock and is also the first day that recount boards can meet.

Saturday, November 21, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. – The deadline by which county boards of canvassers must convene for the recount (no later than 9:00 a.m. on the third day after the recount order is issued).

Tuesday, December 1, 2020 – The deadline to complete the recount. This is also the deadline, under Wisconsin law, for WEC to certify results from the General Election. Therefore, recounts must be completed and results must be filed with WEC by noon on December 1, 2020.

