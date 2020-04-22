Live Now
Facts Not Fear: Daily Coronavirus Update
Closings
Marinette Co. Elderly Services

Wisconsin Republicans delay state convention

Election

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP) – The Wisconsin Republican Party is pushing back its state convention to July, even as state GOP leaders are trying to overturn a stay-at-home order that runs until May 26.

Republicans had originally scheduled their state convention for May 15 and May 16 at a water park in Wisconsin Dells. The convention has now been delayed until July 10.

Latest coronavirus in Wisconsin updates

Andrew Hitt, chairman of the state party, said Wednesday that delaying the convention was a timing issue.

“Even if the current restrictions expired sometime in May, we would not have the desired amount of time for a successful convention,” Hitt said in an email.

Republican legislative leaders on Tuesday asked the state Supreme Court to block an order from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ health secretary to continue the stay-at-home order requiring most nonessential businesses to be closed until May 26. The original order was scheduled to expire on Friday.

Related: Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee postponed until August due to coronavirus

Republicans bringing the lawsuit argue that the state health secretary overstepped her authority with the order, which they say will devastate the economy and leave Wisconsin “in shambles.” Evers accused Republicans of putting people’s health at risk.

OTHER STORIES FROM WFRV LOCAL 5

Local Weather | Local News
Digital Exclusives | Critic at Large/Local Theater
Positively Wisconsin|Midwest Farm Weekly
Download the free WFRV apps here

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series

Thumbnail for the video titled "WIAA cancels spring sports, spring tournament series"

Talking the NFL Draft

Thumbnail for the video titled "Talking the NFL Draft"

Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Elgton Jenkins reflects on a stellar rookie season"

Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility

Thumbnail for the video titled "Division III athletes face decisions on extra year of elibility"

Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back

Thumbnail for the video titled "Packers' Marquez Valdes-Scantling doing his part to give back"

MVS

Thumbnail for the video titled "MVS"