Wisconsin Republicans divided over election objection

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s Republican congressional delegation is split over whether to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden, with at least two planning to object and one saying such a move would go down a “dangerous path.”

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Rep. Tom Tiffany plan to object on Wednesday. Rep. Mike Gallagher says he won’t and has urged other Republicans to join him.

Wisconsin’s three other Republicans in Congress — Bryan Steil, Glenn Grothman and Scott Fitzgerald — have not said whether they will object and did not immediately respond to messages ahead of the vote.

Biden defeated Trump in Wisconsin by nearly 21,000 votes.