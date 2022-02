APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin Senator announced that he is tossing his name in for Lieutenant Governor.

In a release, Senator Roger Roth announced that he will campaign for Lieutenant Governor. Sen. Roth recently called for Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich to resign.

He wanted Genrich to resign after details emerged about the handling of counting absentee ballots from Tuesday’s Spring Primary election.

More information about Sen. Roth can be found on the Wisconsin State Legislature’s website.