RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Elections Commission responded after the Racine County Sheriff posted about believed ‘vulnerabilities’ to fraudulent voting on My Vote Wisconsin.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page regarding how people have recently reported ‘vulnerabilities’ to fraudulent voting within the website ‘My Vote Wisconsin’. The post said that only a person’s name and date of birth would be required to have a ballot sent to any address.

It went on to say that no photo identification was needed and the requestor can be sent someone else’s ballot. It was also mentioned that complainants tested the ‘vulnerability’ and were successful in getting other people’s ballots.

The Racine County Sheriff said that he requested a state-wide investigation into the matter.

I am disheartened by the apparent vulnerabilities in My Vote Wisconsin that are ripe for fraud, and everyone – no matter their political leanings – should join in requesting a thorough, state-wide, investigation into this significant election integrity issue. Sheriff Christopher Schmaling

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Wisconsin Attorney General’s Office and the Wisconsin Elections Commission (WEC). The Wisconsin Election Commission responded in force, vehemently denying there is any indication of vulnerability.

The WEC also said that the MyVote application doesn’t automatically send absentee ballots to requestors.

The MyVote web application reportedly requires a person to provide the same information he or she would provide if making a ballot request through traditional mail or email. Not only that, but the WEC said that those who are intentionally misusing the MyVote application could face criminal and civil penalties.

Claiming that by committing a crime by submitting false information to obtain an absentee ballot somehow reveals a vulnerability of our system is inaccurate and irresponsible. Intentionally using someone else’s identity to subvert the system does not demonstrate a flaw with MyVote, but rather a flaw with that person’s conduct. A nefarious person who chooses to impersonate someone else in order to gain official documents of any kind – whether for election use or any other purpose – is clearly violating state and federal law and could face consequences. WEC Administrator Meagan Wolfe.

No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.