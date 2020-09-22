Wisconsin Supreme Court refuses to hear lame-duck lawsuit

Election

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The state Supreme Court won’t hear a lawsuit Republican legislators filed last year alleging Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul wasn’t complying with laws passed during a 2018 lame-duck legislative session.

The lawmakers sued in August 2019 contending Kaul wasn’t following provisions in the laws that require him to get lawmakers’ permission before settling lawsuits.

The Republicans asked the conservative-leaning Supreme Court to take the case immediately.

The justices ruled 6-1 on Tuesday not to take the case.

The majority noted it upheld the lame duck laws in another decision handed down in July but offered no further explanation.

